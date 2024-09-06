73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern looking to get in the win column in home opener

54 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 September 06, 2024 11:02 PM September 06, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are moving past their week one loss to McNeese and treating it as a learning lesson.

Their attention is now on their home opener on Saturday against Savannah State.

The veterans on the team have seen the program through the good times and hard times, so they're stepping up as leaders and making the standard at Southern known.

"No matter where we are on the field, when our back is against the wall, we just gotta come out swinging. I just feel we build that trust within one another, build that trust within the game plan. I don't think we'll ever have a moment like that again," linebacker Derrick Williams said.

Southern is not underestimating their opponent just because they're a division two program. Head coach Terrence Graves says the Tigers have division one talent.

Trending News

Southern takes on Savannah State at 6 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium. The game will be streamed on HBCU Go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days