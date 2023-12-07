Southern Lab wins thriller against Riverside Academy to claim state title

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern Lab Kittens are state champions once again.

Southern Lab came back to beat Riverside Academy in a thriller Thursday afternoon at the Superdome, 42-35.

It was a game of runs. Riverside scored the first 14 points, Southern Lab scored the next 27 to end the first half, and then the Rebels scored 21 straight in the second half before the Kittens scored the last 15.

Jerome Harris broke a 35-35 tie with a 27-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left in the fourth quarter.

The win gives Southern Lab their sixth state title in school history. It's their second Division IV select state championship in three years.