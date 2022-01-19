Southern Lab's father-son duo attempting to lead the Kittens to first basketball state title in 16 years

BATON ROUGE - Southern Lab is under first-year head coach Harold Boudreaux, but they're playing like a veteran team.

The Kittens have proven that they're one of the best teams in Division 4, and a big reason is the play of Boudreaux's son Tyler Ringgold.

"He's made my job really easy by being committed to everything that I've touched on, knowing that I was going to come in, pushing him hard. He's taking it one day at a time," Boudreaux said.

Still getting his feet wet at his new job, Boudreaux, a former LSU basketball player, relies on mentorship and guidance from his former coach Dale Brown.

"It starts with his humanity, caring for the player first. Not so much a basketball player, but the human being that you are just a lot of things he's in still under his guidance under his mentorship is still you know, stays within me. I am able to pass it on to the other players," Boudreaux said.

At LSU, Boudreaux could be a 'coach on the floor' for Dale Brown. Now his son is becoming that for Lab.

"He's almost thinking what you want to do prior to him asking what should we do in a situation," Boudreaux said.

Lab is hoping the father-son duo can lead them to their first state title since 2005.