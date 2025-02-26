Southern Lab girl's basketball is after back-to-back state championships

BATON ROUGE - For the past few years, Southern Lab girl's basketball has just reloaded after their success. Now, they are after their third State Championship in four years and second in a row.

The Kittens are the top seeded team in Select Division IV, and they are just three wins away from accomplishing their goal.

Their style of basketball has given them an edge with their 22-5 record heading into the quarter finals.

"We like to play defense. A lot of teams don't like to play defense. We like to get up and get after it early. Play defense, get rebounds and push the ball," lone senior Shalia Forman said about her team's style.

This season means just a little more to Forman as she had to watch from the sidelines last season when the Kittens won the state title. Forman was out for the year after suffering an ACL tear. Now in her final year at Southern Lab, she is back in full force, averaging over 20 points per game and many college offers.

"I'm taking the season as it was something personal to get back on the floor, so I feel like taking every opportunity and not taking them for granted, so playing and getting back on the floor. I'm taking every game as an opportunity to show every coach that stepped out, or didn't look at me, you know, this is what you're missing out on," Forman said.

It's not just Forman that's hungry for another trophy. The whole team is bought in to making it back to Hammond.

"They want to win it just as much as I want to win it, so that's one thing I can say. You know, you have most coaches, 'Like I can't want it you know more than you.' So I can tell this group, they shown that they want it," head coach Quianna Chaney said about her team's drive.

No. 1 Southern Lab will host No. 8 Pickering on Thursday for the quarterfinals. The winner punches their ticket to the state semi-finals.