52°
Latest Weather Blog
27th Annual Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls through Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE — A four-legged parade rolled through Baton Rouge on Sunday as the 27th annual Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's Mystic Krewe of Mutts made its way down North Boulevard.
This year's theme was "Hairy Pawter" and judges for the parade included WBRZ's own Bess Casserleigh.
In addition to the parade, CAAWS hosted several activities and events around Galvez Plaza, including a Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 demonstration, a dog costume contest and an "After Pawty."
Trending News
The parade is the largest annual fundraiser for CAAWS, with all of the proceeds going towards the organization's spay and neuter programs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Driver captures footage of trees along I-12 engulfed in flames, smoke...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department identifies 1-year-old who was killed after being run...
-
I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River reopens following closure due to vehicle...
-
President Trump wants to impose 15% tariff, up from 10% he announced...
-
Franklin under a boil water advisory after the failure of a raw...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game