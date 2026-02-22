LSU baseball sweeps Jax College Baseball Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 2 LSU baseball shuts out UCF to sweep the Jax College Baseball Classic. The Tigers run-ruled the Knights 11-0 in seven innings.

LSU sophomore and Baton Rouge native William Schmidt got the start on the mound. Schmidt only allowed three hits, one walk and no runs while striking out seven batters in five innings of work.

Jake Brown and Derek Curiel each had 3 RBI for LSU, and Cade Arrambide hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that lit an offensive spark that led to the eventual run-rule.

LSU improves to 8-0 on the season, their best start under head coach Jay Johnson.

The Tigers are back home on Tuesday hosting McNeese at 6:30 p.m.