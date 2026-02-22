47°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball sweeps Jax College Baseball Classic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No. 2 LSU baseball shuts out UCF to sweep the Jax College Baseball Classic. The Tigers run-ruled the Knights 11-0 in seven innings.
LSU sophomore and Baton Rouge native William Schmidt got the start on the mound. Schmidt only allowed three hits, one walk and no runs while striking out seven batters in five innings of work.
Jake Brown and Derek Curiel each had 3 RBI for LSU, and Cade Arrambide hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning that lit an offensive spark that led to the eventual run-rule.
LSU improves to 8-0 on the season, their best start under head coach Jay Johnson.
Trending News
The Tigers are back home on Tuesday hosting McNeese at 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU students hit with hefty fines from parking camera near campus Starbucks
-
St. Luke's Episcopal Church persevering two years after fire
-
One-year-old's death spotlights car seat safety in Baton Rouge
-
'Industrial accident' at Assumption Parish plant kills one, sends two to hospital
-
Hammond Fire Department responds to two residential structure fires within one hour