Southern Lab football opens season with win

Thursday, September 05 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Southern Lab wins season opener over Liberty Magnet.

The Southern Lab football team, the defending Division IV select state champions, opened their 2024 season with a win over Liberty.

Southern Lab 34, Liberty 16

Southern Lab next game: vs. Glen Oaks, September 20

Liberty next game: at White Castle, September 13

