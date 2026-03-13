At meet named after him, former LSU Tiger Mondo Duplantis again raises pole vault world record

UPPSALA, Sweden (AP) — Swedish pole vaulter and former LSU athlete Armand “Mondo” Duplantis broke the world record for the 15th time Thursday, this time clearing 6.31 meters (20 feet, 8 1/4 inches) at an indoor meet that's named after him.

Duplantis, who broke records at the world championships last year and the Paris Olympics the year before that, has eclipsed his mark by 1 centimeter every time since he first broke it in 2020.

This win at the Mondo Classic was his 38th straight pole-vault victory — a stretch dating to August 2023.

Only Sergey Bubka has broken the record more times. The Ukrainian great broke the outdoor record 17 times and the indoor record 18 times in the 1980s and '90s.

Track and field's governing body changed the rules in 2000 to account for only one record, which can now be broken either indoors or outdoors.

Duplantis has three outdoor titles, along with two Olympic gold medals. He is scheduled to jump next week at the World Indoor Championships in Poland, where he'll be going for his fourth straight title in that event.