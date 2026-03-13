Marsh Madness: Area basketball teams fight for a spot in the state championship

LAKE CHARLES - As basketball season winds down, 11 boy's basketball teams from the Baton Rouge viewing area are fighting for a spot in their state championship games. Below are lists of the semifinal results along with state championship game pairings for our area teams.

SEMIFINAL RESULTS:

(Winning teams in bold)

Division IV Select - St. Martin's Episcopal 50, Southern Lab 55

Lincoln Prep 58, Central Catholic 42

Division IV Non-Select - Lakeview 42, East Iberville 59

Ferriday 64, West St. Mary 56 (OT)

Division II Non-Select - Northwest 56, Brusly 72

Division II Select - Madison Prep 61, Northside 65

Division I Select - John Curtis Christian 47, Catholic 39

Division III Select - Dunham 49, Country Day 51

Division I Non-Select - Zachary 74, Denham Springs 59

Ruston 71, Central 57

STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRINGS:

Friday:

Division IV Select - Southern Lab vs Lincoln Prep - Noon

Division IV Non-Select - East Iberville vs Ferriday - 4 p.m.

Division II Non-Select - Brusly vs Wossman - 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Division I Non-Select - Ruston vs Zachary - 8 p.m.