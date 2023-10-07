Southern Jaguars fall 26-19 to Florida A&M

BATON ROUGE - The Southern Jaguars couldn't get the stops when they needed them on defense and didn't play with a sense of urgency at the end of their SWAC match-up with Florida A&M and dropped their fourth game of the season and second in conference play with the 26-19 loss.

The Jaguars had a shot at the end of the game with about 1:30 on the clock but couldn't get any offensive rhythm and relied on a chunk shot down the field into double coverage that was broken up by the Rattler defense to try to stay alive on fourth down.

Rattler quarterback Jeremy Moussa finished the night 31 of 53 for 325 yards and two touchdowns, while Jaguar quarterback Harold Blood was 11 of 19 for 190 yards and a touchdown.

Southern ran for 125 yards with Gary Quarles leading the way with 80 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

Southern will step out of SWAC play next Saturday when they host Lincoln University to the Bluff with a 4:00 p.m. kickoff in Mumford.