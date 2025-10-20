Southern homecoming shooting nets arrest of Baton Rouge man on recklessness, damage to property charges

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man has been accused of firing a weapon on the Southern University campus during homecoming festivities this past weekend.

Muhsin Morehouse, 24, was accused of reckless discharge of a firearm at a parade or demonstration, having a gun in a firearm-free zone and aggravated criminal damage to property, records at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison show.

The records show that Morehouse was arrested Saturday after shots were fired near Swan Avenue on the Southern campus shortly after 5 p.m. The entire campus is a gun-free zone. Southern played Prairie View in its homecoming football game on Saturday.

At the time, police said no one was struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported since then.

The Baker Police Department handled Morehouse's arrest but the matter was assigned a Southern University Police Department case number. Southern officials said Saturday that "suspects" were in custody but did not release details of what happened.

Law enforcement records from Saturday night show only one person being arrested for having a gun in a firearm-free zone.