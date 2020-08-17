92°
Southern football season set to kick off Feb. 27; see the full schedule here

2 hours 8 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, August 17 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - SWAC has announced the  full slate of football games for its delayed season beginning in the spring.

The conference will begin the season Feb. 27, 2021. Southern University will open the season at Alabama State.

The SWAC title game is scheduled for May 1.

Read more on the upcoming season here.

You can view the full schedule below.


Feb. 27 at Alabama State


Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF


Mar. 13 Bye Week


Mar. 20 at Texas Southern


Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE


Apr. 3 Open Date


Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M


Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State


Apr. 24 Open Date


May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship

