Southern defeats Grambling 27-22 in 50th annual Bayou Classic

By: Adam Burruss

NEW ORLEANS - Southern defeated Grambling 27-22 in a game that came down to the very last play.

Grambling began the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter, but they fell into a 21-7 deficit as Southern took the lead by halftime.

Additionally, multi-time Grammy Award winning singer Fantasia Barrino joined the Human Jukebox for the halftime show.

Southern increased their lead to 20 with another six points at the beginning of the third quarter, but Grambling  added nine points in the third.

Grambling fought back to make it a 27-22 game, and they had the ball in the red zone with 1:11 left. However, they failed to convert, leading to Southern's win. Southern is now 6-5 and Grambling is 5-6.

