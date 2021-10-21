Southern California wildfires burn with little containment as conditions worsen

Firefighters across Southern California are battling four major wildfires, and brutal Santa Ana winds are expected to continue fanning the flames through Thursday.

ABC News reports that the weather is not cooperating with the hundreds of officials trying to contain the flames in the region.

Red flag warnings have been extended across much of Southern California through Saturday, and high winds warnings are in effect for mountains and valleys in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Sustained winds were gusting to 66 mph at Boney Mountain in Ventura County, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust to 80 mph in the early hours Thursday, causing embers to spread even more, according to ABC News. Much of Southern California is also experiencing humidity levels in the teens or even single digits.

ABC reports that the Thomas fire has burned about 96,000 acres and is expected to intensify because of the increasing winds. Authorities report that the Thomas fire was the first one to ignite.

The Skirball fire is the smallest of the wildfires currently, but its threat to heavily populated areas of Los Angeles has drawn widespread attention.

The Creek and Rye fires continued to burn Thursday with little containment.