70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern breaks ground on new $68 million STEM complex; expected to be complete by spring 2027

2 hours 18 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 4:57 PM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University broke ground Tuesday morning on a new "state-of-the-art" STEM facility.

The three-story building will enhance science, technology, engineering and mathematics education at the university and be a hub for collaboration with industrial partners.

The $68 million facility was funded by appropriations from the Capital Outlay Act and will feature 21 labs for physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics. The three-story building will also have 16 classroom spaces, a student common area for collaboration and learning, and support spaces for administrators, professors and staff. 

“Our mission is to provide a transformative educational experience and opportunities to our students so they can become global leaders in STEM and innovation,” Lealon Martin, dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering, said. “Our overarching goal is to become the top producer of students with degrees in STEM.” 

Trending News

The STEM complex will replace William Henry James Hall and is expected to be completed by spring 2027.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days