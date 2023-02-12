44°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
BATON ROUGE - The Southern basketball team snapped a 2-game losing streak on Saturday, beating Prairie View 79-65. The Jags improve to 13-12 on the year and 9-3 in SWAC play.
Guard Brion Whitley lead the Jags with 18 points, while his roommate Festus Ndumanya added 15 points and 7 rebounds.
Trending News
Southern will stay on the bluff to face Texas Southern on Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Ponchatoula hopes community efforts will allow beloved gator to stick around
-
Man wanted for alleged vehicle theft shoots, kills self after hours-long standoff...
-
Arrests made in Dior nightclub shooting
-
Sylvia's Valentine's collects heartfelt donations for BR Children's Advocacy Center
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success