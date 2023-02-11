45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65

Saturday, February 11 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern basketball team snapped a 2-game losing streak on Saturday, beating Prairie View 79-65. The Jags improve to 13-12 on the year and 9-3 in SWAC play.

Guard Brion Whitley lead the Jags with 18 points, while his roommate Festus Ndumanya added 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Southern will stay on the bluff to face Texas Southern on Monday. 

