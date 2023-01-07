62°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern basketball improves to 3-0 in the SWAC, beats Florida A&M 84-66
BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops team came out flat in the first half against an 2-10 FAMU, and trailed at the break 27-26. But in the second half, the Jags turned it on having scored 58 points in the period on the way to a 84-66 win.
Southern shot 70 percent from the field in the second half and created seven turnovers defensively that lead to 14 fast break points.
The Jags were lead by guard Brion Whitley's 18 points, and Tyrone Lyons 19 points off the bench. Point guard PJ Byrd had 14 assists on the night, while only having two turnovers.
Trending News
Southern is now 3-0 in the SWAC, and will be back on the court on Monday to face Bethune-Cookman.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7-year-old girl was playing in family member's yard when neighbor's pit bull...
-
Watson residents celebrate the life of longtime Live Oak educator, beloved community...
-
Volunteers needed for Attic Trash and Treasure Sale; in memory of Kevin...
-
Deputies investigating delivery driver caught on video exposing himself outside woman's home
-
Acadian Thruway closing back-to-back weekends for late-night roadwork