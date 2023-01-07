Southern basketball improves to 3-0 in the SWAC, beats Florida A&M 84-66

BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops team came out flat in the first half against an 2-10 FAMU, and trailed at the break 27-26. But in the second half, the Jags turned it on having scored 58 points in the period on the way to a 84-66 win.

Southern shot 70 percent from the field in the second half and created seven turnovers defensively that lead to 14 fast break points.

The Jags were lead by guard Brion Whitley's 18 points, and Tyrone Lyons 19 points off the bench. Point guard PJ Byrd had 14 assists on the night, while only having two turnovers.

Southern is now 3-0 in the SWAC, and will be back on the court on Monday to face Bethune-Cookman.