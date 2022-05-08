Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team wins game two over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

The Jags got a good outing from Zachary pitcher Anthony Fidanza who threw seven innings, only giving up one run with eight strikeouts.

This was Fidanza's fourth win of the year.

Southern is now 14-9 in SWAC play, and they will look for the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.