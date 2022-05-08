91°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team wins game two over Arkansas Pine-Bluff.
The Jags got a good outing from Zachary pitcher Anthony Fidanza who threw seven innings, only giving up one run with eight strikeouts.
This was Fidanza's fourth win of the year.
Trending News
Southern is now 14-9 in SWAC play, and they will look for the sweep tomorrow at 1 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some nursing home residents finally returning home after chaotic Ida evacuation; lawmakers...
-
Mother's Day for some women may be a reminder of fertility challenges
-
Southern baseball wins game 2 over Arkansas Pine Bluff 7-4
-
Shoppers of Gardere strip mall nervous of returning after 3 people were...
-
Strange looking worms possibly wiggling into a yard near you