Southern baseball scores 22 runs in doubleheader win over Prairie View; sweep first SWAC series of the year

Southern baseball scored 22 runs and registered 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View on Sunday at Lee Hines Stadium. O'Neil Burgos was unconscious at the plate, homering three times on the afternoon. 

Southern moves to 17-24 overall and 12-9 in the SWAC. Jaguars will be back on The Bluff Tuesdsay, May 9th as they'll host the University of New Orleans.

