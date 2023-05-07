74°
Southern baseball scores 22 runs in doubleheader win over Prairie View; sweep first SWAC series of the year
Southern baseball scored 22 runs and registered 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep of Prairie View on Sunday at Lee Hines Stadium. O'Neil Burgos was unconscious at the plate, homering three times on the afternoon.
Southern moves to 17-24 overall and 12-9 in the SWAC. Jaguars will be back on The Bluff Tuesdsay, May 9th as they'll host the University of New Orleans.
