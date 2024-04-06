66°
Southern baseball's five-game win streak comes to an end

3 hours 11 minutes 23 seconds ago Saturday, April 06 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team saw their five-game win streak come to an end Saturday.

Arkansas Pine-Bluff's bats came alive to top the Jaguars, 17-8, at Lee-Hines Stadium.

Southern is now 13-14 overall and 7-2 in SWAC play. The Jaguars and Golden Lions meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. in the series rubber match.

