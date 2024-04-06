66°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball's five-game win streak comes to an end
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team saw their five-game win streak come to an end Saturday.
Arkansas Pine-Bluff's bats came alive to top the Jaguars, 17-8, at Lee-Hines Stadium.
Trending News
Southern is now 13-14 overall and 7-2 in SWAC play. The Jaguars and Golden Lions meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. in the series rubber match.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Immigration court headed to Baton Rouge
-
OLOL discusses new security measures to be implemented after woman allegedly attempted...
-
Travis Scott launches clothing line at LSU bookstore
-
Bill that would require TOPS recipients reside in Louisiana for 3 years...
-
21-year-old arrested in Tigerland death