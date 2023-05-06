69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball postponed, double header scheduled for Sunday afternoon

2 hours 36 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, May 06 2023 May 6, 2023 May 06, 2023 4:19 PM May 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Due to a rainy Saturday, the Southern Jaguars will be pushing game two against Prairie View A&M University to Sunday for a double header. 

Southern and PVAMU played on Friday and the Jaguars won 3-2. 

Trending News

The first game on Sunday is at the Bluff and starts at 3 p.m. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days