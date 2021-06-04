Southern baseball loses game one to Longhorns at Austin Regional

AUSTIN - The Southern Jaguar baseball team failed to score a run against #2 national seed Texas losing 11-0 in their opening game of the Austin Regional.

Texas scored two runs in the first inning and put it away with a big four-run second inning as the Longhorns roped 14 hits on the Jags leaving ten runners on base.

Southern was unable to manufacture enough offense against Texas starter Tristan Stevens who pitched seven innings scattering the four hits allowing no runs and no walks while striking out six.

Jaguar starter Jacob Snyder threw two innings, giving up six runs on three hits, walking three and striking out one.

Southern falls into the losers bracket and will play the loser of Fairfield and Arizona St. on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m..