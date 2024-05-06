75°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern baseball loses big lead, drops series finale to Alcorn State
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team had a series sweep in their hands but let it slip away Monday afternoon against Alcorn State.
After winning two against the Braves on Sunday, the Jaguars jumped out to an 11-5 lead in Monday's series finale. However, Alcorn State scored the final eight runs to win 13-11. The win was Alcorn State's fifth victory of the season.
Southern falls to 20-24 overall and 13-9 in SWAC play. The Jaguars play McNeese in Lake Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: EBR judge rejects plea deal, schedules trial for man accused of...
-
BRPD: Teenager taken into custody after shooting adult during argument Monday
-
Killian leaders share plan on restoring water to town, whole project could...
-
Federal judges want Louisiana to explore how quickly lawmakers could draw new...
-
Woman's porch rebuilt with donations following police chase crash
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...