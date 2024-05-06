75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball loses big lead, drops series finale to Alcorn State

1 hour 31 minutes 18 seconds ago Monday, May 06 2024 May 6, 2024 May 06, 2024 10:24 PM May 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team had a series sweep in their hands but let it slip away Monday afternoon against Alcorn State.

After winning two against the Braves on Sunday, the Jaguars jumped out to an 11-5 lead in Monday's series finale. However, Alcorn State scored the final eight runs to win 13-11. The win was Alcorn State's fifth victory of the season.

Southern falls to 20-24 overall and 13-9 in SWAC play. The Jaguars play McNeese in Lake Charles on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days