Southern baseball cruises to win over Dillard

BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team has now won four games in a row.

The Jaguars (16-15) scored eight runs in the first three innings and cruised past Dillard University Tuesday night at Lee-Hines Stadium.

Southern is off to Texas for the rest of the week. The Jaguars play at Houston Wednesday night then have a three-game series with Texas Southern starting Friday.