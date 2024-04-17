72°
Southern baseball cruises to win over Dillard
BATON ROUGE - The Southern baseball team has now won four games in a row.
The Jaguars (16-15) scored eight runs in the first three innings and cruised past Dillard University Tuesday night at Lee-Hines Stadium.
Southern is off to Texas for the rest of the week. The Jaguars play at Houston Wednesday night then have a three-game series with Texas Southern starting Friday.
