Southern baseball beats Florida A&M to head to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game
BIRMINGHAM - The Southern baseball team beats Florida 10-2 Saturday night to head to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game. The Jags got the win after losing earlier today to FAMU 8-7.
The Jags will play Alabama A&M tomorrow at 12 as the try to win their third straight SWAC title.
