74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern baseball beats Florida A&M to head to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game

30 minutes 45 seconds ago Saturday, May 28 2022 May 28, 2022 May 28, 2022 8:32 PM May 28, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BIRMINGHAM - The Southern baseball team beats Florida 10-2 Saturday night to head to the SWAC Tournament Championship Game. The Jags got the win after losing earlier today to FAMU 8-7.

Trending News

The Jags will play Alabama A&M tomorrow at 12 as the try to win their third straight SWAC title. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days