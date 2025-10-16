Latest Weather Blog
Southern announces enhanced security for Homecoming 'in light of recent threats'
BATON ROUGE — As Southern University celebrates Homecoming week, the school announced it has heightened its security efforts for the weekend.
The enhanced security comes "in light of recent threats made to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Chancellor John K. Pierre said in a news release.
Changes include newly installed "Blue Light" devices, which people can use to immediately contact Southern University Police, as well as drone surveillance and more license-plate readers around campus.
Southern had three separate building evacuations in September alone.
Pierre also reminded anyone visiting for Homecoming to pay attention to the university's website and social media pages and to download the free Jags Safe app to receive emergency messages.
