Southern University evacuates John B. Cade Library due to potential threat; third evacuation in month

UPDATE: Southern issued an "all-clear" around 1:30 p.m., but said that the library will remain closed for the rest of the day. The university said that campus has been deemed safe and normal operations can resume.

BATON ROUGE — Southern University evacuated the John B. Cade Library due to a potential threat just before noon on Tuesday, marking the third time in one month that parts of the campus were evacuated.

The university sent out the evacuation notice to students, advising people to stay away from the library until further notice.

Southern said the evacuation was a "precautionary measure" and that the library will remain closed until further notice as authorities investigate.

Please be advised that the John B. Cade Library has received a potential threat and has been evacuated as a precautionary measure. The library will remain closed until further notice while authorities investigate the situation.

For your safety, we ask that everyone avoid the area surrounding the library until an all-clear is issued. Campus police and emergency personnel are on site and actively managing the situation.

We understand that this may cause concern and inconvenience, but the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority. We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you see any suspicious activity, please report it to the Southern University Police department.

Thank you for your cooperation

The library evacuation is the third time Southern has evacuated a building in September.

The university evacuated John W. Fisher Hall after a "suspicious item was found alongside" the building on the morning of Sept. 22. Even earlier in the month, on Sept. 11, Southern was one of several HBCUs to receive threats, causing the campus to close for multiple days.