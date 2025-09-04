Southern alumna, New Orleans native produces, directs documentary about Katrina's legacy 20 years later

BATON ROUGE — A lot of documentaries have come out in the past few months to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, including a special on WBRZ and a Hulu documentary from National Geographic.

Despite how many documentaries that have been released over the years about Katrina, not many of the creators of these films and shows are from New Orleans. Even one of the most famous documentaries on Katrina — "When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts" — was directed by New Yorker Spike Lee.

But one New Orleans native took it upon herself to tell the story of New Orleans and the hurricane that altered its destiny from the eyes of an actual Katrina survivor.

Yasmeen Blake joined 2une In's Mia Monet on Thursday to talk about the documentary she produced and directed — "Together in the Eye: 20 Years Later."

"I always told people this is something I always wanted to do," Blake said, adding that the germ of the idea started when she was in middle school.

She said that her family lived in Algiers when the storm hit and that they didn't have anywhere to go.

"The storm was not bad. It was the aftermath of the storm, those days after the storm passed that were absolutely terrible," Blake said. "My family was forced out of our home to sleep under an I-10 bridge in Metairie."

She said it was three nights before her family could get on an evacuation bus.

Blake, an alumna of Southern University, is also hosting a screening of the documentary at Southern University at 11 a.m.