Southeastern walks off Houston Baptist to win game two 18-15

HAMMOND - The Southeastern baseball team won a thriller over Houston Baptist 18-15, as infielder Shea Thomas hit a three-run walk-off homer in the 9th.

The Huskies were down 13-4 in the 7th when they scored 10 runs to even make this a game. But the Lions come away with the victory. Southeastern now improves to 21-25 on the year, and 11-9 in Southland conference play.

They will go for the sweep tomorrow at 1.