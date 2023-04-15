Southeastern University silent amid claims of data leak linked to network breach

HAMMOND - Southeastern University has fallen silent about an incident that crippled its network earlier this year, even as posts begin to circulate online claiming that private data is now being leaked onto the internet.

WBRZ has been asking for days about the claims, which allege that 1+50 gigabytes worth of data has been leaked on the "darkweb" by a ransomware group.

"It is suspected that the initial breach harvested much more data but the additional data has been sold to other threat actors," read one post from Tammy Baker, the Executive VP of Operations for New Orleans and South East Information Technology Group.

The Advocate also cited Postlethwaite & Netterville, a cybersecurity firm that alleged that the leaks were “legitimate and verified."

The reports stem from an apparent hack in February which the college claimed forced administrators to take their network offline. Since then, Louisiana State Police has launched an investigation into the hack.

WBRZ asked State Police for a comment on the alleged data leak on Thursday. The agency referred questions to the university, which has not responded to our requests as of Friday night.

When asked last month whether personal data may have been compromised in the security breach, a school spokesperson told WBRZ they could not answer that question.