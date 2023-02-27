Police investigating 'incident' that forced Southeastern to take its Wi-Fi network offline for days

Photo: Google Maps

HAMMOND - Administrators at Southeastern Louisiana University say they're in the process of restoring the school's campus-wide Wi-Fi network days after a potential breach forced them to take it offline.

Southeastern first acknowledged the outage late last week, saying the college's computer-based systems would not be accessible. On Sunday, the school said it would resume campus operations on Monday despite those services not being fully restored.

Southeastern has since released another statement saying the college intentionally took its network offline as a "preventative measure" and that State Police is now investigating the "incident" that prompted that decision.

Read the latest from Southeastern below.

Southeastern recently learned of a potential incident within its network, requiring the university to intentionally take the network offline as a preventative measure. Since then, the University is working to restore systems to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. We also reported the incident to the Louisiana State Police, which is conducting an investigation into this matter.

We ask that everyone please continue to be patient while this work continues as the University is steadily working to restore services for the University community. Once systems return to service, you will be prompted to create a new password the first time you login to the system, and you may then return to normal usage.

We apologize for any inconvenience that this incident has caused. Please rest assured that faculty will work with their students in an effort to minimize the impact of the system outage.

We will provide additional updates as more information is available.