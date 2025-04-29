Southeastern University Police seeking two suspects in vehicle burglaries, theft

HAMMOND - The Southeastern Louisiana University Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in vehicle burglaries and the theft of a vehicle Friday morning.

Police said two unidentified Black males were seen entering the parking lot at approximately 4:22 AM. Over the next 25 minutes, the suspects were seen attempting to burglarize several vehicles before stealing one and fleeing the scene.

The stolen vehicle was located later that day and CCTV footage from Rende’s Gas Station near campus shows the two entering the store before the thefts.

SLUPD asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact their office at 985-549-2222 and speak to an Investigator. Please reference SLUPD case 25-000290.