Southeastern University police arrest man in campus abduction, sexual assault

3 hours 24 minutes 22 seconds ago Thursday, May 05 2022 May 5, 2022 May 05, 2022 1:32 PM May 05, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

HAMMOND - A person was kidnapped and raped on Southeastern Louisiana University's campus Thursday morning, leading police to issue an alert as they searched for the armed attacker. 

The abduction happened near North Oak and West Dakota streets around 8 a.m. and the victim told police the man took out a gun during the encounter.

Police arrested a suspect shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday within hours of releasing details of the attack.

WWL-TV reported the suspect, who has not been identified, is not a student at the university and is from Jackson, Miss.

