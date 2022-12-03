Southeastern loses in OT 48-42 to Samford in second round of FCS Playoffs

BIRMINGHAM - The Southeastern football season ends after a heartbreaking loss at Samford 48-42 in overtime. The Lions were down 2 scores in the fourth quarter but made a comeback to bring the game into OT.

But quarterback Cephus Johnson fumbled the football into the end zone during the period, and Samford had the game-winning touchdown.

Southeastern ends the season with a 9-4 record.