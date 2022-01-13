Southeastern downs Tougaloo for 4th straight win, remaining unbeaten at home

HAMMOND, La. – Playing their first home game in 44 days, the Southeastern Louisiana University men's basketball team used a 9-2 run in the game's final minutes to defeat Tougaloo College, 77-72, Wednesday night at the University Center to remain undefeated at home this season.



The Lions (8-9) shot 58 percent from the field for the game on 32-for-55 shooting. SLU was also 9-for-12 from the free throw line (75 percent) on their way to holding off the Bulldogs.



Southeastern was led by Jalyn Hinton with 16 points while Gus Okafor and Roscoe Eastmond each had 15 points to pace SLU.



SLU, despite not trailing for the final 19 minutes of the game, was tested by the Bulldogs who kept the game within striking distance the rest of the game.



Southeastern had a 66-62 lead with five minutes remaining before going on a 9-2 to take their biggest lead of the night, 75-64, with under a minute to go to pick up the victory.



The win was Lions' fourth straight overall and their fourth straight this season at the home (4-0).



Next up, SLU will open Southland Conference play Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. when they host Northwestern State (4-13) in the University Center.



Fans can watch the broadcast on ESPN+ while audio play-by-play of Wednesday's game will also be available at LionSports.Net/ListenLive. Links to live stats will also be available at the Southeastern men's basketball schedule page at LionSports.Net.