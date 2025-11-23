72°
Latest Weather Blog
Some Kentwood residents under boil advisory after water main break
KENTWOOD - Some residents in Kentwood are under a boil advisory after a water main break on Sunday morning.
Town government said the broken main was along Highway 38 near Harrell Specialty Plaza. Crews were working on a repair around 12:45 p.m.
At 1 p.m., residents west of Interstate 55 on Avenue G, Frontage Road, and Deerfield Lane were notified to boil their water before using it for drinking, cooking, or any type of bodily intake.
Trending News
Anyone with additional questions can contact City Hall at (985) 229-6305.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU honors multiple members of law enforcement at the Tigers' final home...
-
Zachary church gives away 100 turkeys in preparation for Thanksgiving
-
Rummy's One Stop celebrated its grand opening with a gumbo cook-off
-
LSU football squeaks by Western Kentucky
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Library turns to community after failed funding proposition