Some big names remain unsigned late in NFL's odd offseason

NEW YORK (AP) — Offseason shopping is still in full swing in the NFL.

Even with the status of the upcoming season uncertain because of the coronavirus pandemic, teams continue to tinker with their rosters by adding players they hope will help them win — whenever or if they actually play.

Virtual workouts are being held all around the league, with some facilities beginning to reopen but still closed to coaches and players. General managers work the phones and chat with agents and unsigned players through video conference calls.

During the last few weeks, Joe Flacco (Jets), Carlos Hyde (Seahawks), Frank Gore (Jets), Ty Montgomery (Saints), D.J. Fluker (Ravens) and Prince Amukamara (Raiders) have found new homes.

Other big names remain unsigned and could end up filling major needs for someone. Here’s a look at some still waiting to find the right fit — or, in some cases, for quarantine restrictions to be lifted so they can make in-person visits before they or the teams make a decision:

CAM NEWTON, QB

The former Panthers star missed all but two games last season because of a foot injury and was released in March after Carolina failed to find a trade partner. Newton is 31 and five years removed from his NFL MVP season. He’s been posting workout videos on Instagram to show he’s now healthy. Where he eventually ends up — likely as a backup, at least at first — remains an intriguing story line of the offseason.

JADEVEON CLOWNEY, DEFENSIVE END

Many believed Clowney would be snatched up quickly by a team desperate for a pass-rushing presence. And for big-time bucks. Instead, the 2014 No. 1 overall draft pick is still unsigned two months later and potentially looking at a one-year, prove-it deal. A return to Seattle isn’t out of the question.

LARRY WARFORD, GUARD

After making the last three Pro Bowls, Warford was cut by New Orleans earlier this month; the Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round as his obvious successor at right guard. New Orleans also saved $7 million on the salary cap by releasing Warford. He immediately became the most enticing offensive lineman on the market, and will likely find a starting spot.

EVERSON GRIFFEN, DEFENSIVE END

Minnesota’s four-time Pro Bowl pick has 74 1/2 career sacks, including 26 1/2 the past three seasons, but he exercised his option to void the remaining three years on his contract. Griffen is reportedly being patient and waiting until he can take in-person visits. He’s 32, but showed last season he has plenty left.