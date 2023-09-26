90°
SNAP benefits to increase starting in October - See new allotments here

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

The Department of Children and Family Services announced the amount families receive through SNAP benefits will be increasing starting Oct. 1.

An updated chart posted to the Department of Human Services website here showed the amounts families can expect to receive. DCFS officials said the increased allotments are a result of a yearly cost-of-living adjustment. 

