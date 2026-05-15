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Smoke fills middle school, students evacuated Friday

8 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, November 03 2017 Nov 3, 2017 November 03, 2017 10:10 AM November 03, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Students were evacuated from Sherwood Middle School Friday morning after smoke filled the building.

Firefighters were dispatched around nine o'clock to the school on Goodwood between Sharp and Sherwood Forest. Students were evacuated to the yard.

Video and pictures recorded by a WBRZ news crew showed smoke filling the air around the building.

BRFD told WBRZ the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue.

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