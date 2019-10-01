Small tornado caused damage in Ascension Monday

75°
2 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 06 2016
GONZALES - A small tornado was responsible for damage in Ascension Parish during some severe weather Monday.

An EF1 knocked down trees and power lines along a 3.5 mile path, the National Weather Service revealed Tuesday. The path and damage were confirmed after a team from the NWS toured the area. The tornado, which had about 90 mph winds, occurred at 11:47 Monday morning.

Damage was noticed to be about 30-yards wide.

The only smaller twister is an EF0. Most tornadoes that happen are either an EF0 or EF1.

