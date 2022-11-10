71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Small plane makes emergency landing in Gonzales; no one hurt

Thursday, November 10 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A pilot walked away unharmed after they were forced to make an emergency landing in a canal Thursday morning. 

The Gonzales Police Department said the plane went down after experiencing engine failure. It made a controlled safe landing near the River Parishes Community College. 

The FAA is en route to the scene to investigate.

