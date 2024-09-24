Small Business Administration opens recovery centers for Ascension Parish businesses affected by Francine

DONALDSONVILLE — The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it will be opening two business recovery centers in Ascension Parish — one in Gonzales and another in Donaldsonville.

The business recovery centers will provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by Hurricane Francine. The centers will have advisors on standby to help small business owners re-establish their operations, overcome the effects of the disaster and plan for their future, the agency said.

The Gonzales location at the Ascension Credit Union at 2430 South Burnside opened Tuesday and will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Donaldsonville, the center will be at the Ascension Credit Union at 2256 LA 70. It will open on Wednesday and be open from Wednesdays to Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services include assessing business working capital needs, evaluating the business's strength, cash flow projections and a review of options with the business owner to help them evaluate their alternatives and make decisions that are appropriate for their situation.



Businesses may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets. These loans cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other recoveries, the agency added. Interest rates can be as low as 4 percent for businesses, 3.25 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.813 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement, the agency said.



The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 18, and the deadline to apply for economic injury is June 16, 2025.