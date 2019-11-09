Slightly Warmer Sunday Before the Chill

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies and another chilly night ahead. Temperatures will drop into the 40s around 9 PM, with overnight lows of 41° and calm winds. Sunny conditions continue on Sunday, as Temperatures continue to creep up around 71° for an afternoon high. Winds will stay calm out of the northeast, but will shift toward the southeast through the evening.

Up Next: Scattered showers Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning before the first freeze of this fall occurs Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows are set to drop near 28°. A slow warm up then commences through the rest of the week.

The Tropics:

The National Hurricane Center is not anticipating any tropical development within the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

The upper trough that brought recent cold weather will be lifting to the northeast. This will allow for high temperatures to break into the low 70s briefly on Sunday and Monday. There will be a deep trough that will be diving out of Canada on Monday, then will push east across the eastern half of the country through Tuesday. A strong cold front is associated with this trough which will encroach into our area Monday night into Tuesday morning. Before the front, southerly winds will help to prime the atmosphere for the incoming front. This will help to increase temperatures and the moisture content in the atmosphere to allow scattered rain through Tuesday morning. Very cold, Canadian air will accompany the frontal system, which will incur our first freezing event of the fall season Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Lows are set to bottom out near 28. Slow warming will occur through the remainder of the week, as highs break back into the 60s on Friday. A spotty chance of showers will be possible on Thursday, but should stay confined to areas along the coast.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

