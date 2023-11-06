70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Slidell police officer arrested for stealing drugs from evidence room

2 hours 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, November 06 2023 Nov 6, 2023 November 06, 2023 4:39 PM November 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

SLIDELL - A Slidell police officer was arrested Monday and booked on a slew of drug-related charges after officials determined the officer was stealing drugs from the department's evidence room. 

The Slidell Police Department said officer Todd Dillon was arrested and booked for 15 counts of theft, 16 counts of possession of Schedule II drugs, 2 counts of Schedule IV drugs and malfeasance in office. 

Trending News

Dillon had been with the Slidell Police Department since January 2016. Officials said he resigned last month when the criminal investigation started. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days