Six people arrested after caught with more than $2,000 worth of drugs

TOP ROW: (Left) Joslyn Saul, (Middle) Justin Bennet, (Right) Kaveria Million BOTTOM ROW: (Left) Gerald Collins, (Middle) Delaney Harris, (Right) Whitney Grant

GONZALES - A mix of pills, synthetic weed (mojo), heroin, and cocaine is what landed six individuals in lock up in Ascension Parish.

The batch of drugs and paraphernalia amounted to $2,900 according to deputies.

The suspects are charged with various counts of possession and distribution, arrested on Wednesday following weeks of investigation by detectives.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, says several complaints of drug activity at a home off Dogwood Street in Gonzales is what led to the launch of their investigation.

Kaveria Million, 27, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of schedule V CDS, and drug paraphernalia.



Whitney Grant, 26, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of schedule IV CDS, and possession of schedule V CDS.



Joslyn Saul, 20, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of schedule V CDS, and drug paraphernalia.



Delaney Harris, 34, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, possession of schedule V CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, and drug paraphernalia.



Gerald Collins, 25, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, possession of schedule V CDS, possession of schedule IV CDS, and drug paraphernalia.



Justin Bennet, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II CDS and possession of schedule IV CDS.



All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set yet.