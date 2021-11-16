Six arrested for roles in bar shooting that left baseball coach dead

PORT ALLEN - All six suspects accused of inciting a riot and principal to manslaughter after a deadly shooting at a West Baton Rouge bar have been booked into jail and charged accordingly.

Two of the suspects are juveniles. One remains housed in the West Baton Rouge Parish jail, implicated in the shooting of a pregnant woman in Iberville Parish. That juvenile, Deondra Lagarde, had charges added Friday. An unnamed 14-year old was also charged and released on an ankle monitor.

Trey Allen was shot and killed in September as he tried to break up a fight outside Raxx bar in Erwinville. The beloved baseball coach was shot in the chest, according to investigators.

On Friday, District Attorney Tony Clayton told WBRZ his office was taking a rare step to charge the individuals as principals to manslaughter and for inciting a riot.

"I don't think there's a case in this state," Clayton said. "They are all complicit in manslaughter. Because they all participated, they were principals and they didn't give him a route to escape. And so by locking him in a corner until the shooter comes in and executes his desires, they are all complicit."

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office doubled down on those statements Monday.

"It's a senseless tragic crime, and everyone pays the price," WBRSO Major Zack Simmers said. "Just because you are a juvenile doesn't mean you won't pay the price. If you are grown enough to commit these crimes, you should be grown enough to do the time that comes with those crimes."

The accused triggerman is also a juvenile. Ronald Campbell is being tried as an adult.

All of the suspects who were booked on the new charges have not had bonds set.