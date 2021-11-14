Six more facing charges in bar shooting that killed beloved baseball coach

PORT ALLEN - Six more arrest warrants were issued and executed Friday tied to a deadly bar shooting allegedly carried out by a teen outside Raxx Bar in West Baton Rouge Parish back in September.

As of Friday afternoon, three adults and two juveniles were in custody. Sources said one of the juveniles was 14 years old.

Antonio Johnson, 22, and Bryson Butler, 19, were taken into custody and charged with principal to manslaughter, inciting a riot, simple battery and simple assault. Anthony Williams, 20, turned himself in Friday afternoon.



Tyriana Edwards, 20, is still wanted.

Trey Allen was killed as he was trying to break up a fight outside Raxx Bar. In the days following the shooting, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 17-year old Ronald Campbell and charged him with second-degree murder. Campbell is being tried as an adult.

As the investigation progressed, District Attorney Tony Clayton said he worked with law enforcement and made decisions to charge those who participated with inciting a riot and principal to manslaughter.

"We looked at the tapes," Clayton said. "We reviewed the law. For the last two months, we've studied and studied and it fits the law in all four corners."

Clayton said this is a first-of-its-kind case in Louisiana where the parties associated with the shooter, even though they didn't pull the trigger, are all getting charged too.

"They are all complicit in manslaughter because they all participated," Clayton said. "They were principals, and they didn't give him a route to escape. So by locking him in a corner until the shooter comes in and executes his desires, they are all complicit."

Clayton said the bad actors are scattered throughout the area.

"Baton Rouge is our big brother," Clayton said. "I'll tell you the chief of police and the sheriff in Baton Rouge have been helping us a lot. They have cutting edge technology, but the crime over there we are not going to tolerate over here. When you come over here with that gang activity with all those guns, you are going to jail."

Following the shooting, West Baton Rouge Parish revoked the liquor license for Raxx. As leaders in the parish wonder how underage teens got inside, Clayton said he hopes the arrests send a strong message to anyone else who tries to come to their community to commit crimes.

"If you want us to stop, want to put us out of work and want police officers and prosecutors to stop, stop committing crimes," Clayton said. "Then we won't have a job. Probably will need to go drive a truck. I don't mind driving trucks. Just stop it."

West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Major Zack Simmers said, "The Sheriff's Office is working tirelessly day and night to combat these senseless acts of violence and to get justice for all."