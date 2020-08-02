Single-vehicle crash claims life of Hammond man

PONCHATOULA - A fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish claimed the life of a 49-year-old Hammond man Sunday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Damian C. Tenhaaf was traveling westbound on LA 22 in a Hyundai Sonata. For reasons unknown the vehicle exited off the roadway and struck several trees.

Tenhaaf was not properly restrained at the time and succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene

Impairment is not suspected, but a blood sample was collected for testing.

The investigation is ongoing.

