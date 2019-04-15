Single-day tickets for Bayou Country Superfest go on sale Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Organizers have announced country music fans will be able to snag one-day tickets for Bayou Country Superfest starting Tuesday.

Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased for access to either the Saturday or Sunday line-up. The festival is scheduled to run May 25-26.

Saturday's performers include Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dam + Shay and Cassadee Pope. Sunday will feature Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice and Parish County Line.

