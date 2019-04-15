75°
Latest Weather Blog
Single-day tickets for Bayou Country Superfest go on sale Tuesday
BATON ROUGE - Organizers have announced country music fans will be able to snag one-day tickets for Bayou Country Superfest starting Tuesday.
Ticket prices start at $65 and can be purchased for access to either the Saturday or Sunday line-up. The festival is scheduled to run May 25-26.
Saturday's performers include Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Dam + Shay and Cassadee Pope. Sunday will feature Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chase Rice and Parish County Line.
More ticket information can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Long-promised Comite Diversion project to break ground this week
-
Inside of Notre Dame Cathedral before fire
-
Firefighters battling blaze at famous Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
-
Sunday Journal: Dancers gearing up for Dancing for Big Buddy
-
LSU reinstates Will Wayde as head basketball coach after month-long suspension
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...